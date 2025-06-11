The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $120.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

