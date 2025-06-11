Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 2.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 158,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 151,673 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AFL. UBS Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.3%

Aflac stock opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

