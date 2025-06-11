Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.28.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

