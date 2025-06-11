QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 2.7% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after purchasing an additional 670,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,882,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,711.90. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4%

QCOM stock opened at $159.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Benchmark cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

