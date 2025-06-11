Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $810,000. CX Institutional increased its position in BlackRock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BlackRock by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,150,000 after acquiring an additional 86,480 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $992.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.57. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $752.30 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.46.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

