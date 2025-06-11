Bard Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $810,000. CX Institutional increased its position in BlackRock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in BlackRock by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,150,000 after acquiring an additional 86,480 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BLK stock opened at $992.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $927.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $972.57. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $752.30 and a one year high of $1,084.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,082.46.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLK
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- D-Wave Is Soaring—But Is ETF Diversification the Better Strategy?
- What is a Dividend King?
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.