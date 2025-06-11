Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6%

LOW stock opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

