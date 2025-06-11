Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.