Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 5.0% of Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fiduciary Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,973,000.

VTV opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

