Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys 675 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 220,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,423,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,421,282. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE WMT opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. The company has a market cap of $778.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

