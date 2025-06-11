Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $226.26 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

