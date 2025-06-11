Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $59.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

