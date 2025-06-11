Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

