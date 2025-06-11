iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Holdings Raised by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 8.2% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $20,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,543,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,394,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IUSB stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.