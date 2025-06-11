Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

