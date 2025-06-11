Ellenbecker Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 864,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Charis Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,432,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 370,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,618 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

