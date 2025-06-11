Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after acquiring an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in International Business Machines by 413.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after buying an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,275,000 after buying an additional 1,704,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after buying an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $166.81 and a 12 month high of $277.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price target on International Business Machines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

