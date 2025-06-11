Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Sells 941 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 834,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

