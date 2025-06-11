Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:XOM opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $462.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.