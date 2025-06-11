Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Shares of CGNT stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 725,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,510. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.34. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $677.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $94.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter worth about $78,025,000. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,471,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,495,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 101.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 921,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 465,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

