Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.0%

MMC opened at $218.13 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

