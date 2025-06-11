Northeast Investment Management Has $3.46 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $96.06 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

