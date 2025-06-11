Hims & Hers Health’s (HIMS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 9,946,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,835,869. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.66 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $697,407.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,999.52. This trade represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 33,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $859,324.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 805,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,039.74. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,467 shares of company stock worth $25,513,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

