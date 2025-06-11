Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cintas comprises about 1.0% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,468,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,822,000 after purchasing an additional 219,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $877,216,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after buying an additional 472,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after buying an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $222.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

