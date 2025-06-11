Chris Bulman Inc Buys 7,758 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $67.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

