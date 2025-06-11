Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $138.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.12. The company has a market cap of $185.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.07.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

