Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $370.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $371.44.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,162 shares of company stock worth $58,645,479 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

