iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.7%

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.56 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

