First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $584,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.71. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

