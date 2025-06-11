SG Americas Securities LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

