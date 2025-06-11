The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

