Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $372.00 to $371.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. traded as low as $312.95 and last traded at $314.38. 119,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,332,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.76.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AJG. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $4,645,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,256.33. This trade represents a 53.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.04, for a total value of $342,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,502,278.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,341 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,411,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,499,185,000 after purchasing an additional 739,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,372,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,997,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,067,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,737,000 after acquiring an additional 305,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,199,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,403,000 after buying an additional 1,910,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,277,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,248,000 after buying an additional 787,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.