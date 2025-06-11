Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.