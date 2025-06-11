Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69, RTT News reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $490.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $322.78 and a 12 month high of $509.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.
Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CASY
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock: Why These 2 Downgrades Are Actually a Buy Signal
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.