MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 542 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,521 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $823,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $1,725,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,525. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.77 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.47. The company has a market cap of $256.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

