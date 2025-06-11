Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $9.79 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 116.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,073 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

