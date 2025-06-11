Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.1%

COF opened at $201.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average is $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

