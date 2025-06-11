Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,239 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,523 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,051,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

