Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.21 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

