Bank of America Lowers J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $105.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.4%

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $93.93 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,493.68. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. The trade was a 36.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 324,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

