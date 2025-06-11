Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 731 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $807.75 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $765.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $770.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

