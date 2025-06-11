McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 853 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 102,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 225,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 384,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $191.55 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

