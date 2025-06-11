Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

