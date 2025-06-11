iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $100.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

