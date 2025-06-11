Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 1.0% increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,793. The firm has a market cap of $296.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Citizens Financial Services as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

