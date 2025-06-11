Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – June 10th

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, and market high-end products such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, premium watches, and luxury automobiles. These stocks typically benefit from strong pricing power, high profit margins, and brand prestige, appealing to affluent consumers who are less sensitive to price changes. Investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to consumer spending trends among the wealthy, with potential defensive qualities due to the resilience of luxury demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. 500,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.73. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 1,817,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,870. The company has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 76,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

