Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 411.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.21. The company has a market capitalization of $420.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

