Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.08. The trade was a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $303.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.43.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

