Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates AMD FY2026 Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $4.56 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $436,746,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

