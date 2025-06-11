Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $77,267.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,946.80. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,635 shares of company stock worth $19,872,559. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

