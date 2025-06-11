Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%.

Chimera Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.9%

CIM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,492. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chimera Investment stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CIM

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.